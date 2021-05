As Editor-in-Chief and Founder and CEO at IPWatchdog, we get dozens of pitches for articles per week from authors and PR firms around the world. And as one of the only remaining IP publications that keeps its content entirely free, and approximately 300,000 unique readers per month, we get a lot of interest from stakeholders across the board—from service providers to law students, from esteemed judges to members of congress, and from independent inventors to seasoned patent practitioners. But often, these pitches or submissions miss the mark. Below are some tips for pitching and writing on IPWatchdog (or anywhere).