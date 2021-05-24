Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett Among Top Winners At Billboard Music Awards

"I'm so in my feelings," says Taylor Swift as her ninth studio album released last December 2020 has made it back again at Top 1 on the Billboard 200. As reported by Billboard, the "Evermore" album debuted just a few months later after another hit album, "Folklore," is now on its fourth nonconsecutive term on the top position in Billboard 200. As per MRC Data, "Evermore" has made 202,000 equivalent album units garnered in the U.S as of June 3.