Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett Among Top Winners At Billboard Music Awards

 20 days ago

The late POP SMOKE took home honors as TOP NEW ARTIST, while ARTIST OF THE YEAR THE WEEKND and TAYLOR SWIFT won TOP MALE and FEMALE ARTIST, respectively, at last night's (5/23) BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs). BTS won TOP DUO OR GROUP and TOP SONG SALES ARTIST, while DRAKE was honored as ARTIST OF THE DECADE as well as TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST. The event was televised live from MICROSOFT THEATER and hosted by NICK JONAS, who performed with the JONAS BROTHERS and MARSHMELLO to close the show.

