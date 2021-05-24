newsbreak-logo
Cancer

Mum’s anger after daughter’s cancer diagnosed as infection

Stv.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heartbroken mum of a toddler diagnosed with a rare cancer said she was treated like an “overreactive mum” – after medics initially said her daughter had a viral infection. Flora Gentleman, aged two, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in April and is now receiving intensive chemotherapy in a...

news.stv.tv
