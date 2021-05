The Dota 2 Major will return to Kiev, Ukraine, more than four years since its last hosting. This time, WePlay Esports will serve as the host for the Dota 2 ‘Animajor.’. WePlay’s Dota 2 Minor during DPC 2021 proved to be one of the most successful. Their fantastic usage of memes and high entertainment value help keep their fans entertained, even between matches. Thanks to their performance, Valve allowed WePlay to host the Dota 2 Season 2 Major. The Major will be held from June 2 to June 13, 2021. However, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the tournament will proceed with closed doors. Audience will only be able to watch the entire tournament through the WePlay live streaming channels like on Twitch.