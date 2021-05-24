newsbreak-logo
COVID Cases, Positivity Rate, Deaths Plummet in Schuylkill County

By Coal Region Canary
coalregioncanary.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of confirmed cases, the percent positive rate, and number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has plummeted recently in Schuylkill County. According to the latest information from the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health, the current positivity rate locally is 5.9%, the lowest it’s been in months. That rate was measured over the last 7 days, ending May 20. The rate for the previous 7 days was 8.1%. The local rate is above the statewide average positivity rate of 4.5%.

