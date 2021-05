He's not topping the leaderboard, but he is the man to beat in the odds race. Brooks Koepka entered this week's PGA Championship with ample health questions, having missed the cut at both the Masters and the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship following a right knee injury. He's still not quite 100 percent but his game has hit all the right notes through two rounds at Kiawah Island, where Koepka trails by a shot after rounds of 69-70.