UEFA

Photos: Milan players react to Atalanta win on social media – “Back where Milan belongs!”

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan’s players were expectantly jubilant on social media as they secured their return to the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Atalanta. Franck Kessie scored twice from the penalty spot to fire the Rossoneri to not only a top four spot but also a second-placed finish by virtue of leapfrogging Atalanta. It will be Milan’s first Champions League participation since the 2013-14 season, and the players took to social media to celebrate a fantastic achievement.

