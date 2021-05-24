Photos: Milan players react to Atalanta win on social media – “Back where Milan belongs!”
AC Milan’s players were expectantly jubilant on social media as they secured their return to the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Atalanta. Franck Kessie scored twice from the penalty spot to fire the Rossoneri to not only a top four spot but also a second-placed finish by virtue of leapfrogging Atalanta. It will be Milan’s first Champions League participation since the 2013-14 season, and the players took to social media to celebrate a fantastic achievement.sempremilan.com