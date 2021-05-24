newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Dean Smith With Clear Focus On Aston Villa’s Transfer Business

insidefutbol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villans broke their transfer record in the summer window last year by signing Ollie Watkins for £28m in addition to bringing in the likes of Matty Cash, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore. The signings were influential in Aston Villa finishing in eleventh place in the season gone by; much...

insidefutbol.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Ollie Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Transfer Window#Aston Villa#Transfer Business#The Premier League#Signings#Likes#Creativity#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson: Crystal Palace's pre-Aston Villa fitness update

Ahead of Crystal Palace’s clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, Roy Hodgson provided a fitness update after playing two games in the space of four days. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Palace manager explained that centre-back James Tomkins is close to recovery, but that James McArthur is still a doubt.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Live | 0-0 at halftime

Halftime Thoughts - Everton are intent on keeping their defensive shape above all, and will rely on the counter attack for any offense. They’ve lost the ball too easily a number of times, but maybe only slightly better than the last time they played Villa. 45+3’ - Halftime whistle blows,...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Key Quotes: Dean Smith's post-Everton press conference

After Aston Villa's 0-0 draw at home to Everton in the Premier League, Dean Smith spoke with the media. On an entertaining night of football at Villa Park, Villa managed to leave-taking a point from a side who are challenging for European football. Captain Jack Grealish returned after a lengthy absence through injury.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Conor Hourihane opens up ‘massive’ transfer to Aston Villa in 2017

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has opened up on his transfer to the Birmingham club in January 2017. Speaking to Swansea City’s official website, the Republic of Ireland international, who is on loan at the Championship side as they prepare for the EFL Play-Offs, spoke about what his first thoughts were when he signed for Villa four years ago, and that he underestimated the size of the club when he joined.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Dean Smith thrilled for Jack Grealish's return despite Everton draw

Aston Villa supporters were certainly thrilled on Thursday evening as Jack Grealish returned to the pitch after a three-month layoff during Villa’s 0-0 draw against Everton. Grealish came on for Bertrand Traoré in the 72nd minute and manager Dean Smith was excited for his comeback, obviously impressed with his instant impact.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: match preview

Aston Villa could have a problem in defence with Matty Cash ruled out and Tyrone Mings doubtful but they will have top scorer Ollie Watkins back from suspension. Villa struggled in front of goal in the 0-0 draw with Everton on Thursday so the return of Watkins, who was serving a one-match ban after his sending off against Leeds, will be a welcome one for Dean Smith. Palace could make changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Southampton on Tuesday but Christian Benteke, who has found goalscoring form towards the end of the campaign, is expected to retain his place in attack. A large proportion of Roy Hodgson’s squad are out of contract in the summer and, with Premier League safety secured, they have an opportunity to impress potential new employers. Rich Flower.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Why Liverpool have another date with Aston Villa’s youth side

Aston Villa are no strangers to Liverpool this season, nor is their talented academy side – and now another cup contest awaits against a familiar set of youthful faces. Villa became the youngest team to face Liverpool back in January when they fielded a lineup with an average age of 20.65 years.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Everton and Aston Villa admirers of Sean Dyche

Everton and Aston Villa are amongst the Premier League clubs to have taken note of the job Sean Dyche has done at Burnley, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (16/5; page 70). Dyche has been lauded for the amazing work that he has done at Turf Moor. The...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton offered to Liverpool

According to Sportsmail, Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been offered to Liverpool. However, he is now close to agreeing terms with one of his former clubs Manchester United. The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and is looking to leave Villa Park after playing second fiddle to Emiliano...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Focusing on the positives: Aston Villa’s project taking shape

While Aston Villa’s second season back in the Premier League hasn’t quite hit the heights many expected after making a record-breaking start to the league campaign back in September, the club have benefited from knowing exactly what league they’ll be competing in next year. That might seem odd considering the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith: Crystal Palace defeat self-inflicted

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith felt defeat to Crystal Palace was self-inflicted. Villa twice had the lead before losing 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Smith said later: "Lack of concentration. I was really pleased at half-time, we played some really good football and should have been further ahead than one goal.