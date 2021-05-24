Dean Smith With Clear Focus On Aston Villa’s Transfer Business

Aston Villa could have a problem in defence with Matty Cash ruled out and Tyrone Mings doubtful but they will have top scorer Ollie Watkins back from suspension. Villa struggled in front of goal in the 0-0 draw with Everton on Thursday so the return of Watkins, who was serving a one-match ban after his sending off against Leeds, will be a welcome one for Dean Smith. Palace could make changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Southampton on Tuesday but Christian Benteke, who has found goalscoring form towards the end of the campaign, is expected to retain his place in attack. A large proportion of Roy Hodgson’s squad are out of contract in the summer and, with Premier League safety secured, they have an opportunity to impress potential new employers. Rich Flower.