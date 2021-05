Ole Miss receive a summertime camp visit from an offensive lineman with an intriguing history with newly hired offensive line coach Jake Thornton. In fact, Thornton has already offered 2022 offensive lineman Ian Poe, twice, once while he was coaching at Tennessee Tech and again after he was hired to the staff at his previous stop of Gardner Webb. But their relationship began before those two offers. The pair first met while Poe attended an Alabama camp while he was in middle school and Thornton was working as a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.