newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Famous Fashions, Then vs. Now (Hollywood’s Menswear History)

By Sven Raphael Schneider
gentlemansgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular menswear ensembles are often associated with Hollywood style icons–and despite the fact that fashion comes and goes, some styles remain as legacies (think of James Dean’s Harrington jacket and jeans combo, for instance). So, how have men’s style icons changed over time, and is the influence of celebrities as strong as it used to be?

www.gentlemansgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Rudolph Valentino
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Clark Gable
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Police#Hollywood Stars#Famous People#Streetwear#Pop Culture#Popular Culture#Aristocrats Throughout#Roman#European#Jews#The British Parliament#Scottish#Tartans#Highland#Warner Brothers#Coen Brothers#Persol#Omega#Classic Menswear#Menswear Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionkion546.com

A visual history of space-age fashion

The 1960s space race was more than a measure of scientific progress. The anticipation of this next stage of humanity left an indelible impression on culture, too. President John F. Kennedy’s vision of man reaching the moon soon spawned a throng of TV shows and films — including cartoon sitcom “The Jetsons” and the “Star Trek” franchise — all of which looked to cater to America’s newfound interest in space travel.
Beauty & Fashionthekit.ca

What is Genderless Fashion, Anyway?

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every week, writer Leanne Delap answers your pressing beauty and style questions. How can I find good plus-size options? How can I get shiny hair? How do I define my style? Send your Qs to [email protected]
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
Gamblingramascreen.com

Casinos, Gambling & Hollywood – A Brief History

Bright lights, glamour, and mystique seem to go hand and hand with Hollywood and casinos. Beautiful women and the murky underworld of the Mafia can be involved in these exciting tales, sometimes fiction, sometimes based on real life events yet hard to believe. These movies, true or not, have proven fascinating to the public as it gives them an insight into a world that sounds exciting and dangerous.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

How Cruella Hair & Makeup Artist Nadia Stacey Made Disney Punk

In the new film Cruella, the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil finally gets her origin story. You’re probably already familiar with Cruella as a chic, puppy-hunting fashion designer, with her trademark red lip and black-and-white hair. But in this film, the character’s evolution—from a mousy orphaned child named Estella in Swinging Sixties London to a pickpocketing aspiring fashion student in the Seventies—is charted not only by her fabulous and daring wardrobe, but by her glam-punk hair and makeup aesthetic, too.
MoviesFilm Threat

The Best Films Featuring Roulette

Roulette has been one of the main draws of casinos for decades and the game has also captured the hearts of punters and filmmakers for its glamour and suspense. The game is unique in that offers players a chance to join others for a one-off spin, with the tumbling ball rattling into its final destination at the end offering one last piece of drama.
Beauty & FashionVice

7 of Kate Winslet's most iconic outfits

The inimitable Kate Winslet has had a career unlike any other Hollywood actress. After becoming both a veritable acting star and an international cultural icon with her role in 90s-defining film Titanic, Kate shunned the Hollywood spotlight by taking on smaller roles in a string of low-key, indie flicks in her native England. Even decades later, the move paid off. Since her star-making turn in Titanic, Kate has gone on to star in many iconic, under-the-radar films including Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, gay period drama Ammonite, and, as of recently, HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. Amid the accolade-earning roles — past and present — the actress has become known for her fashion and memorable 90s style. Here, we celebrate the enigmatic actresses’ incomparable career through a selection of some of her most iconic looks.
Beauty & FashionNewsTimes

Hollywood's Reopening Will Lead to High-Energy Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

At this year’s virtual Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco channeled Cinderella in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown and Cynthia Erivo caught eyes in neon Valentino Couture. But at the very same show, Jason Sudeikis donned a tie-dyed hoodie and Jodie Foster accepted her award clad in Prada pajamas. The dichotomy continued at the SAG Awards: Daniel Kaluuya rocked Louis Vuitton pajamas, while Leslie Odom Jr. debuted a rainbow Berluti suit. Emma Corrin paired her Prada dress with combat boots, and Jurnee Smollett brought the glamour in a Zuhair Murad gown.
MinoritiesRottentomatoes.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on HBO Max

In celebration of Pride month, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fresh LGBTQ+ movies you can find on HBO Max right now. You’ll find hit classic dramas (Desert Hearts), feel-good comedies (In & Out), and international affairs (Bad Education). The titles below are sorted from the best LGBTQ+ films...
Designers & Collectionsthecherawchronicle.com

300 clothes and a 393-meter ball gown: A behind-the-scenes look at “Cruella” with costume designer Jenny Bevan | Nina

Starting today, Cruella, the most famous Disney villain with his fondness for innocent dogs, can be seen on Disney +. Reviews are mostly positive. With great courtesy of acting and beautiful costumes. The latter is the sheer feat and feat of twice-Oscar-winning British fashion designer Jenny Bevan (71). NINA zoomed in on the already iconic look. “Punk opposed the foundation, and that’s what Cruella does.”
Designers & CollectionsMovieWeb

Cruella Review: Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Dazzle in Disney's The Devil Wears Prada

Disney does The Devil Wears Prada as a classic cartoon villainess gets an ultra hip, haute punk couture origin story. Emma Stone burns down the screen as the wickedly glamorous Cruella. The skunk-haired baddie from 101 Dalmatians earns her dastardly reputation going toe to toe with an equally formidable adversary. Co-star Emma Thompson gives Meryl Streep's impersonation of Vogue editor Anna Wintour an acerbic run for the money. The Oscar-winning actresses dazzle in a film that's short on plot, but looks and sounds amazing.
Sex Crimesmajorcadailybulletin.com

Son Marroig hosts Marchesa bridal fashion show

The American couturier, Marchesa showed off its 2022 bridal collection in Son Marroig on Wednesday with dresses created by english designer, Georgina Chapman and inspired by the beauty of Seville. Chapman divorced Hollywood Producer Harvey Wenstein after he was accused of harassment, sexual abuse and rape and jailed for 23...
Celebritiessnntv.com

Bette Davis: The life story you may not know

Born Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Davis, starlet Bette Davis was not your typical female starlet. The 5-foot-3 dynamo was a chain-smoking trailblazer whose trademark features stood outside the bounds of classic celebrity beauty—and whose independence and focus on career were ahead of their time. She had eyes so distinctive they inspired a 1980s hit; a competitive streak so intense it touched off one of the most famous feuds in Hollywood; and a portfolio boasting 100 films, 10 Oscar nominations, and numerous awards.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

25 Memorable Fathers Across Film History

Fathers get decidedly mixed reviews in Hollywood. For every movie depicting a loving and tender father, there's another one of a father who is bitter, estranged, or worse. Stacker surveyed film history to compile a list of movies across decades, countries, and genres that portray memorable fathers. Among our discoveries...
Designers & Collectionsgoldderby.com

6 costume designers on the moment that inspired their careers

When “Batwoman” costume designer Maya Mani saw Alain Resnais’s 1961 film “The Last Year at Marienbad,” a movie that famously features dresses designed by Coco Chanel, she left wondering what all the fuss was about. “What was I thinking?” Mani says during the Gold Derby Meet the Experts: Costume Designers...
Celebritiesmoviestvnetwork.com

Monroe's Iconic Itch Moment

For showtimes, click here. One of the most iconic scenes in film history is found in The Seven Year Itch when Marilyn Monroe’s dress flies up as a subway car passed. The scene was filmed in September 1954 on the corned of 52nd Street and Lexington Avenue in New York. Thousands of spectators stood by and watched as Monroe performed the trick fourteen times over a period of three hours. Knowing there would be a crowd, Monroe prepared, wearing two pairs of underwear.