May 17—Vidal Massiah coached Kobe Elvis, the newest Dayton Flyers recruit, with the Northern Kings, an AAU team, and calls him a rare talent. "I don't say that lightly," Massiah said. "I don't use those terms or throw things out there like that every day. I'm sure a lot of people do. We've had pretty good success with having high-level point guards come through our program that are able to play at the collegiate level, and he definitely sticks out as someone who has something real different. When kids have it, it's tough to describe, but he's just got a poise and a confidence about him to go along with his physical attributes that make him special."