Virginia State

Virginia Dream Homes: A Faquier County Vineyard and Event Space for $3.65M

By Sarina Petrocelly
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to join the hospitality industry? Check out "The Old Winery," a unique property that blends historic buildings with modern-day living. Leave it all behind and start a new life throwing epic parties among the vines. That's the concept behind this unique Fauquier County property, currently on offer for $3,650,000 by Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties, Inc.

