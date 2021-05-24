Virginia Dream Homes: A Faquier County Vineyard and Event Space for $3.65M

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This former Homearama model has been immaculately maintained and updated. This gorgeous home is located in sought after Lago Mar and loaded with high end upgrades throughout. 2 master suites on the first floor. 2nd master has it’s own private entrance. Light and airy, the vaulted family room overlooks the private back yard and salt water pool. Gourmet eat in kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and double oven. Primary master suite with vaulted ceilings, new carpet and large walk in closet. Luxury master bath with walk in shower, granite countertops and ceramic tile flooring. Utility room includes granite countertops, sink, ceramic tile flooring and commercial ice maker. 4 zone HVAC system recently updated. New pool liner, pool pump and cover still under warranty. Large maintenance free deck. Whole house generator. Irrigation system. Indoor/outdoor sound system. Crawl space with dehumidifier. Maintenance contracts on all major systems including HVAC and crawlspace. Remarkable all brick ranch in highly desirable neighborhood and school district. Quiet friendly neighborhood nicely situated close to Town Center with shops, entertainment, dining and more. Close to Ocean Front and Shore Drive, Ocean NAS or Norfolk Naval Base. Home is well maintained by owner and shows pride of ownership. Two driveways with plenty of parking. Detached garage is included and great for storage!! Roof and Tankless W/H 2 yrs new. Welcome Home! Avail July 1st Delight in decorating this second floor corner condo with neutral paint throughout in this popular community tucked away off the beaten path but close to Town Center, highways, shopping, and restaurants. Well-maintained home is designed to invite relaxation. Primary bedroom has en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Plus, a BRAND NEW HVAC was just installed! You'll love living here. Find yourself right at home in Adkins Reserve. Find yourself right at home in Adkins Reserve. First floor bedroom, family room with fireplace, spacious dining room, and an additional living room as well. Master bedroom with walk in closet, full bath and a full wall of windows. Roof has been replaced, new water heater, and flooring downstairs. Homeowner association with pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Needs minor cosmetics but sold as is. Make this home yours!