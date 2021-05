DENVER – After a rough beginning to life, a yearling black bear injured during the Camreon Peak Fire is back roaming the Colorado Rocky Mountains with a new lease on life. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) treated and rehabilitated this young bear for nearly five months before releasing it back into the mountains in Larimer County on May 5. Special circumstances and collaboration that spanned across landowners, wildlife officers, state wildlife health and wildlife rehabilitation officials allowed for the unique opportunity to treat this bear, but its natural survival instincts is really what kept it going.