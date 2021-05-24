LUXE Christie’s International Presents Picture-Perfect Riverfront, Equestrian Estate In Newberg
LUXE Christie’s International Real Estate presents. PENDING! In Newberg, Oregon, just south of Portland, on the beautiful Willamette River sits Bellerive Estate, an exquisite 25-acre country estate. This luxury property has two homes, premium equestrian facilities, a tennis court, private pool with cabana and bar, personal gym, two boat docks, and a 7-car garage. It features outstanding equestrian facilities including a dual-entry barn, fenced pastures and an expansive indoor arena. The beautifully manicured property has river views, ponds, springs, walking trails, and an enchanting treehouse everyone will adore. Inside, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and incredible woodwork dominate the chateau-style main residence. This beautiful, riverside country estate is a picture-perfect gem in the heart of Oregon’s famed wine country.www.hauteresidence.com