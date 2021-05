Four-star forward Arthur Kaluma committed to Creighton over Arizona and other schools on Sunday, taking one of the best remaining 2021 recruits off the market. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward is the No. 45 player in his class and No. 3 player in Arizona, per 247Sports composite rankings. He attends Dream City Christian in Glendale but has roots in Uganda and has played for their national team on the FIBA circuit.