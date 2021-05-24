newsbreak-logo
College Sports

College Basketball Junior Evaluations: Part 4

By James Navalance
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Harper Jr. had a very solid junior season for Rutgers showing development in his offensive game. Now, he brings the physicality to get to the basket well and finishes strong. Furthermore, he is a solid catch and shoot player from three, shooting 31.0%. Continued, he rebounds effectively on both ends, taking off with the basketball in transition. Next, he could improve his ability to make more jumpers off the dribble and creating separation. Additionally, he does a solid job of using ball screens to attack downhill and utilizing his size around the rim. Also, he can be very good in transition as a trail position for three-point shooting opportunities and driving immediately from the slot areas. As for defensively, he brings the versatility to guard in the post and out on the perimeter. He brings good activity on the defensive end, however, he could improve his lateral movement on guards. Harper Jr. will have a very good senior season if he returns to Rutgers next season.

