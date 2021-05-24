Growing the Economy Through Affordable Child Care

In April 2021, more than 200 leading economists signed an open letter to Congress encouraging lawmakers to make long-overdue public investments in the country’s physical and care infrastructure.1 These experts recognize that access to reliable and affordable child care, national paid family and medical leave, home- and community-based services, and higher-quality jobs for care workers are necessary preconditions for not only the financial stability of working families but also economic growth and global competitiveness. Child care is the work that enables all other work; just as physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges allows workers to reach their workplaces, child care allows parents to work while their children enjoy the myriad benefits that come from high-quality care. In fact, researchers estimate that following the Great Recession, had investments in care infrastructure been made in conjunction with the investments in physical infrastructure, they could have yielded twice as many new jobs as those latter investments alone.2.