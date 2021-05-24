newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Ways To Stay Hydrated in The Summer

uaemoments.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all are aware of the summer heat in the UAE and how intense it can be. Therefore, it is very crucial and important to stay hydrated at all times, and staying hydrated is beyond just drinking water. A bit of extra hydration doesn’t hurt anyone but actually makes you happier and healthier on many different aspects.

www.uaemoments.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydration#Water Intake#Calories#Exercise#Caffeine#Drinking Water#Body Fluids#Fresh Water#Cool Water#Ways To Stay Hydrated#Uae#Sweat#Summer Heat#Electrolytes#Dehydration#Vegetables#Exchange Fresh Juice#Coconut Water#Potassium#Cooler Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Lifestylearcamax.com

6 ways to eat healthier this summer

Just like winter (with its holidays and comfort food), summer can be a time when it’s easy to sabotage your healthy eating goals. Fortunately, there are easy ways to stay on track. “First, there’s always a healthy option for the type of food you want. Second, it’s not only what you choose to eat but how you prepare it that makes the big difference,” says Brian Quebbemann, M.D., a bariatric surgeon in California. Here’s how to enjoy your summer and eat healthy too.
FitnessThrive Global

7 Simple Ways to Stay Healthy

You might have heard of the common saying, “health is wealth.“. And maybe, the less common one, “wealth is health.”. Despite the huge benefit of staying healthy, you often get so trapped in a bid to make more money and live the life you want. But, you can only make...
Skin Caregreenlivingmag.com

8 Effective Ways to Keep Your Skin Hydrated in the Desert

Living in a dry climate with low humidity usually leads to dry skin, wrinkles, and a very dull complexion. As temperatures in Arizona hit 90 degrees, it seems as though dehydration is inevitably knocking at our doors. Fortunately, there are many ways to keep your skin looking flawless and feeling hydrated throughout the hottest summer months including:
RecipesYoga Journal

7 Delicious Dishes That Can Help You Sleep

Are you sleeping well? If so, enjoy it while you can. A recent study found that 14 percent of participants who were sleeping just fine developed insomnia at some point during a five-year follow-up period. Almost 40 percent of those who reported sleeplessness in the first year of the study still had sleep issues after five years.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

Healthy for Life

Hello there, everyone! It is that time of year again as we stroll through the end of May and honor Memorial Day. Our hot and humid days have arrived and some much-needed rain. It is a time of year when we focus on protecting ourselves from too much sun, wind or rain, bugs and more bugs, or viruses. Also, it is a respectful time to pay homage to those who had sacrificed their lives protecting us. Thank you and God bless the souls of all the individuals who had helped to keep us safe and to those who continue to keep us safe and healthy. Have a joyfully blessed and safe Memorial Day weekend!
Fitnessindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING LONGAN

Health benefits of consuming longan. The fruit is found to have nutrients that are valuable in maintaining wellness. Fresh longan fruit is high in vitamin C, which is good for a healthy diet. Longan contains a good amount of potassium, which helps control blood pressure.
Fitnessoxygenmag.com

Sipping on Electrolytes, Not Water Alone, Might Keep Cramps at Bay

There’s a lot to love about working out. Whether you’re in it for the physical benefits or to maintain your sanity, there’s a lot to be gained from getting your sweat on. But one common side effect that isn’t so great? Muscle cramps. It’s a tale as old as time:...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Fitness Facts: The heat is on … hydrate!

Nurse Practitioner, Canyon Health and Wellness Clinic. The Phoenix heat is here. We are always reminded to use sunscreen, but now let’s talk about hydration. Dehydration is defined as a reduction in total body water below the normal level without a proportional reduction in sodium and potassium, resulting in a rise in sodium concentration in the blood.
Lifestyleagnetwest.com

Health Bite: Produce That Hydrates

The weather is warming up and I’m dishing about what produce you can eat to help you stay hydrated. Hi I’m Rachel Eslick with today’s AgNet West Health Bite. It’s not quite summer yet, but with temperatures climbing, it’s more and more important to stay hydrated. If you’re outdoors for any stretch of time, you know it’s critical to your well-being. Sweating in the heat means we’re losing fluid faster than normal, so it’s extra important to replace those fluids by drinking water and eating hydrating foods.
Longmont, COcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

Fight Inflammation With Hydration

Did you know that you can fight inflammation with hydration? The therapists at AquafyIV combine IV hydration and therapy, traditional medicine and complementary alternative medicine. Hydrate your body, recharge your mind, and rejuvenate your life. It’s the ultimate health and wellness experience. A robust blend of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories is used. Reduce inflammatory flairs in the body, combat infections, increase energy, strengthen a weak or suppressed immune system and promote healing. The treatment is not just for joint aches and pains but specifically designed to reduce inflammation that occurs in autoimmune disease processes like RA, Chron’s, colitis, IBS, or leaky gut. A powerful prescriptive pain relief and a shot of CoQ10 end your session. Call today to schedule your visit.
Lifestyledoctoroz.com

How to Eat All the Memorial Day Food & Not Have Indigestion

The official summer kick-off, with all those barbecues we've been waiting for, is finally here! We've been longing to gather with family and friends over all the delicious food. But some barbecue favorites can set off digestive issues. So here are tips to still enjoy the party!. Healthy Lifestyle. What...
Weight Losswcregisteronline.com

how to incorporate more vegetables into your day to day diet.

Vegetables should be eaten everyday. yes – that includes you. even if you hate them. so then – how can you incorporate more vegetables in to your day to day diet?. vegetables are not the magic key to weight loss or instant health but it is still crucial to consume them, as vegetables promote and maintain good health. they are loaded with vitamins and minerals and the majority of them are low in calories (which can facilitate weight loss!) vegetables will retain more nutrients when they are consumed raw, but if it is hard for you to eat raw vegetables, there are many ways you can cook them to enjoy their benefits. it can be hard to know what vegetable to eat and even harder to know how to prepare it, so here is a list of vegetable recipes to answer to question of how to incorporate more vegetables into your day to day diet.
Food & Drinksfooyoh.com

Benefits of green tea

Green tea is often associated with some British fantasy or deemed as something rather Bohemian. Another characteristic of green tea often popular with people is as something that is soothing, to be taken especially during pregnancy or illness. Weight loss is another popular aspect of green tea. It is indeed...
Lifestylesamachar-news.com

DYK a grocery shopping bag speaks lot about your health? Emphasis of ‘clean approach’ to lifestyle products

Do you know a grocery shopping bag speaks a lot about one’s health as well as the environment? Yes, its true. A great deal of awareness generated across many platforms has ensured that people realise the importance of a simple diet, one that is focused on nutrition that cleanses the system and nurtures health. Making its mark felt in people’s lives over time is following a ‘Clean Approach’ towards what they consume.
Lifestyleeasyhealthoptions.com

Fishing for better blood sugar? Try these tiny fish

We’ve all heard about the incredible heart health benefits oily fish, such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel have to offer. In fact, the nutrients from fish and fish oil, such as omega-3s have been linked to a longer, healthier life. Now new research is demonstrating how adding fish, specifically sardines,...
Workoutsrunningmagazine.ca

6 ways to keep cool during summer runs

After what felt like an extra long winter, the weather is finally turning across the country, and although there still might be some cold days ahead, summer is well on its way. This is super exciting, and we’re willing to bet that you can’t wait to get out for a run in shorts and a t-shirt if you haven’t already. While warm weather is great, though, it means you have to plan ahead a bit so you can keep hydrated and cool during your runs in the heat. Here are a few ways you can stay cool this summer, even on the hottest of days.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Summer Temps Are Here – Here Are 5 Ways To Stay Cool And Safe

There is nothing like summer in El Paso. We don't have to deal with monster storms that spawn tornadoes, we're not close enough to the ocean to need to worry about hurricanes, and if there is an outdoor activity you want to do, chances are the weather will cooperate, I mean we're not called the Sun City for nothing. But summer in El Paso also means 100+ degree temperatures, and even though we are still hovering in the 90s for right now, we will start seeing those triple digits soon enough.
Skin Carehelloglow.co

12 Ways to Add Turmeric to Your Beauty Routine

Turmeric is not just a pretty spice that makes food taste better. It’s packed with beauty benefits, so we’ve tried to include it in our routine as much as possible. The high antioxidants levels slow down cell damage, and turmeric is also anti-inflammatory. That means it works against acne, uneven...
FitnessAllrecipes.com

10 Ways Your Body Changes When You're Drinking Enough Water

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it may take weeks or months to notice a substantial difference from certain wellness changes — say, lifting weights and gaining muscle, or eating more healthy fats and scoring softer skin — drinking water can make an impact in a matter of minutes.