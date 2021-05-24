newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

05/24/21: HGTV does “Battle on the Beach”

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rising influence of U.S. Hispanics is a huge business opportunity, and the effectiveness of engaging this group in-language has never been more important. A new Nielsen study of CPG brands shows that those NOT active in Spanish-language see 39% lower return on ad spend vs. those that are. If you want to unlock your growth potential with Hispanics, now is the time. As America’s Hispanic Superbrand, Univision can help. Find out how.

www.cynopsis.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jedediah Bila
Person
Rick Santorum
Person
Jeremih
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Nexstar Media Group#Advertising Network#Media Planning#Cable Tv#Starz Inc#Tbs#Hgtv#Univision#U S Hispanics#Cpg#Univision#Custom Nielsen Study#Amish#The News#Mcdonald#Allen Media Group#Founder Chairman Ceo#African American#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriescynopsis.com

05/26/21: “The Waltons” classic gets new life on The CW

WE HAVE THE REACH YOU NEED. Unique. Diverse. Effective. Make the New Scripps Networks Part of Your Upfront Strategy. SELF-BUNDLERS LOVE US AND THEY WATCH YOUR ADS LIVE. ION. Bounce. Laff. Grit. Mystery. Court TV. Newsy. For more, visit SCRIPPS NETWORKS. Wednesday May 26, 2021. Today’s Premieres. ABC: “Press Your...
TV SeriesMiami Herald

Triumph of the unhip: ‘NCIS’ tops TV, streaming rankings

The Nielsen company's latest rankings of popular television and streaming shows have one thing in common — “NCIS” at the top. The CBS drama starring Mark Harmon as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent has been on the air since 2003 and defines unhip. Yet the 8.7 million people who watched last Tuesday's episode was a bigger audience than anything else in prime-time television last week, Nielsen said.
TV & VideosAdWeek

Week of May 17 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Marks 14 Straight Weeks at No. 1, But Posts Week-to-Week Losses

Fox News was the most-watched cable network during the week of May 17, 2021, marking 14 straight weeks at No. 1 on cable in average total audience. FNC averaged 2.1 million viewers and 338,000 in the 25-54 demo during the 8-11 p.m. ET prime time period. In total day (6 a.m.-6 a.m. ET), Fox was once again the only basic cable network to crack 1 million viewers (1.2 million), and averaged 197,000 in the 25-54 demographic, more than its cable news competition.
TV & VideosMarconews.com

Liberal Juan Williams leaves Fox News' 'The Five,' citing COVID-19 experience as show returns to studio

'The Five' co-host Juan Williams had big personal news to share on Wednesday's program: He's leaving the Fox News weekday talk show. Williams, 67, who has served as the chat fest's liberal voice for nearly seven years, said his decision to leave related to the show's plans to go back to in-person studio appearances and his own experience having COVID-19 last winter. He will remain a Fox News political analyst.
MinoritiesChar-Koosta News

We Will Not Be Erased:

American Indian College Fund urges education about Native peoples, cultures, and histories for media and citizens. When Rick Santorum, a former GOP Congressman from Pennsylvania, and a senior political commentator with CNN, asserted that the founders of the United States “birthed a nation from nothing,” he added to our nation’s false and shameful legacy of erasure of Native people.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Rutherford Falls co-creator and showrunner on Rick Santorum: How does he keep failing up?

Sierra Teller Ornelas, the Navajo-American and Mexican-American co-creator of TV's first Native American sitcom, wonders why the CNN commentator can keep failing and flailing without consequences. Writing of Santorum's recent racist comments about Native Americans, Ornelas writes in The Washington Post: "I worked my way up as a TV writer for more than a decade, standing on the shoulders of Indigenous storytellers who came before me, before I was able to make five-ish hours of television featuring Native Americans. Santorum’s failures and lack of expertise have somehow earned him opportunities to opinionate on CNN, a news outlet that claimed it needed a conservative voice, and for some reason, chose his. While making and promoting our show, one concept is often brought up: Representation matters. When you close your eyes and think of a Native American, what do you see? Do you see me: a Navajo mom, juggling writing, making her kid’s lunch and getting her upper half fancy for a Zoom meeting? If representation matters, when do we hold accountable the folks who make it so hard to see who Native Americans actually are? Who offer us up as only extinct or victims? Because that dusty notion has been presented on a loop for centuries. It’s a noise I’m sick of shouting over. Santorum and I work in the same medium, but we tell very different stories. Which one do you want to hear?"
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Nerd News Now - 138 - 05/24/21 - Retailer Insider

THE WOODLANDS TX -- Movies, check, tv, possible, shows, maybe, comics, of course. Find out some of the ins and outs of what has gone on for comic book shop owners and the ones who love them. As well as movie updates and pop culture news. Tags: comic book, comics,...
Celebritieswrif.com

Tasty Bits Podcast 05-24-21

Don’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including James’ message from John Cena, the old guy with the perfect poop, open relationships and more!
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

FOX NATION TO STREAM FOX NEWS CHANNEL’S TOP-RATED PRIMETIME LINEUP WITH “FOX NEWS PRIMETIME ALL THE TIME”

NEW YORK – May 25, 2021 — FOX Nation will now offer FOX News Channel’s (FNC) hit primetime opinion lineup on-demand via FOX News Primetime All The Time, where subscribers will be able to access full video episodes the following morning, announced Jason Klarman, President of FOX Nation. Beginning Wednesday, June 2, episodes of FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will each be made available the next day for on-demand viewing.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

CNN host Don Lemon apologised to viewers and erupted at his colleague Chris Cuomo following an interview with contributor Rick Santorum, who has faced growing calls to leave the network after his widely condemned remarks that “there was nothing here” when European colonisers “birthed a nation from nothing” upon arriving in what would become the US.In a speech to a right-wing student group last month, the former Republican senator and GOP presidential candidate also said that “we have Native Americans but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Indigenous groups, including the National Congress of American Indians,...
FestivalPosted by
TheStreet

Fox News Media's Proud American Franchise Returns For Eighth Consecutive Year With Special Memorial Day Themed Programming

FOX News Media's franchise series Proud American will kick off its eighth year celebrating the United States' armed forces and those who have served by highlighting American heroism across the organization's platforms, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX News Audio and FOX News Digital. In commemoration of Memorial Day, the signature series will feature uplifting and powerful stories of active members of the U.S. military as well as its veterans. Additionally, in recognition of the 2021 edition of Proud American, FOX News Media will donate $25,000 to The Navy Seal Foundation and $15,000 to the USO effort to deliver meals to service members supporting COVID-19 vaccine missions.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Disney takes S3 of ABC, BBCS’s Bluey

The third season of popular Australian preschool show Bluey will debut internationally on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ following a deal between the Mouse House and BBC Studios (BBCS). The deal, which covers all territories outside of Australia, New Zealand and China, comes after Disney acquired rights to the...
TV & VideosAdWeek

Juan Williams Is Leaving The Five, But Will Remain at Fox News

Juan Williams announced Wednesday on-air that this was his final day hosting The Five. “This is my last day hosting The Five. Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in D.C.,” said the liberal commentator. Williams will...
ReligionNieman Lab

White evangelicals watch Fox News; Hindus and Muslims are more likely to watch CNN

Fox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source — around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated,” compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public.
TV & Videosbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fox Nation to Add FNC Primetime Programs as On-Demand Options

Fox Nation is having its on-demand content bolstered by the addition of the Fox News Channel’s primetime shows, albeit delayed. Fox has announced that “Hannity”, “The Ingraham Angle” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” episodes will be available on the subscription streaming service the day after they air, beginning Wednesday, June 2nd.
Economyava360.com

David Asman: Why should anyone be surprised?

'Kudlow' panel react to survey reporting economists eye highest growth in 37 years. #FoxBusiness #Kudlow. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street....
TV & VideosHGTV

HGTV Obsessed Episode 21: Jennifer Todryk and Tamara Day

Follow HGTV Obsessed on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. Marianne talks to two designer moms about creating functional spaces that are stylish and kid-friendly. First up is Jennifer Todryk, host of No Demo Reno and mom of three. Marianne starts the conversation...