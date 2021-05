Stocks are rising on Friday, and markets seem to be ignoring the inflation data that came in higher than estimates. President Joe Biden also released his budget proposal. By midafternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 113 points, or 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield, which usually rises and falls with inflation, fell to 1.58%. Technology stocks, the valuations of which are often most sensitive to changes in long-dated bond yields, were leading the market.