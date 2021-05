LL. White makes a stunning entry in the melodic landscape by giving out an audible delight with the single ‘I Wish (I Could Be We)’ that highlights her special qualities. With a refreshingly creative sound design, singer-songwriter LL. White is quickly taking on the industry with her deep and impactful vocals that immediately grabs the attention. As an introduction to her vast musical qualities, the artist has recently dropped a single that engages for its impressive music energy and the singer’s catchy vocals. In the song ‘I Wish (I Could Be We)’, the singer expresses the culmination of challenges that connects as well as divides humanity. The track calls upon the groups and the individuals to value the differences of each other in the short span of life. Her meaningful verses intertwined with the organic melodic layers loop around the senses, ultimately leaving the audience mesmerized with her performance.