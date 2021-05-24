Plains Township man charged with threatening to kill kids

PLAINS TWP. — Township police say they arrested Jasper Blount, 40, on charges he threatened to kill three children Saturday night.

Blount allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages to the children’s mother stating he was going to kill her children, and later took her 9-year-old son from a residence in Harry Street in Wilkes-Barre to his residence on East Carey Street in Plains Township.

Police in court records say one of the older children struck Blount with his vehicle when he went to check on his 9-year-old brother.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to Bailey Street at about 9:18 p.m. on a report Blount had a firearm and threatened to kill three brothers.

The elder brother, a juvenile, had fled to Bailey Street after striking Blount with his vehicle. The juvenile told police he was at a residence on Harry Street in Wilkes-Barre with his two younger brothers when their mother called him saying to get everyone out of the house because Blount sent her text messages threatening to kill her children.

When the juvenile checked on his brothers, Blount had already been at the Harry Street residence and took a 9-year-old boy.

The juvenile drove to Blount’s residence on East Carey Street to check on his younger brother.

Police in the criminal complaint reported the juvenile claimed Blount became confrontational and wanted to fight him. The juvenile left the house and observed Blount removing an item from his pocket he believed was a handgun, the complaint says.

The juvenile told police, the complaint says, he believed Blount was going to shoot him so he struck him with his vehicle and fled to Bailey Street to get away from Blount.

Police said Blount had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and was confrontational with officers and medical emergency technicians. Blount was arrested when he refused to be transported to a hospital.

Police obtained text messages Blount sent to the children’s mother that are in the complaint:

“I’mma go to your house and kill your kids tonight”

“I’m going to kill (juvenile name) first then I’m a smother my son with a pillow then I’mma shoot (juvenile name) in the head, live with that you play to much”

“I just bought two boxes of bullets”

“Left back I’m going to pick my son up right now I’m going to kill him at my house; Then I’m a double back and finish everybody else”

“Live with that”

Blount was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and a single count of endangering the welfare of children. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.