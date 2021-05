You don't have to tell Taylor Swift what heartache feels like. The "All Too Well" singer has been writing chart-topping breakup songs since she released her self-titled debut album in 2006, and IMO, Taylor Swift's lyrics about breakups can get you through any stage of heartbreak. Whether you're newly single and recovering or finally started to get over your ex, Swift has a breakup ballad you're sure to relate to. Interestingly enough, though Swift's songs always hit me right in the feels, she said she didn't have a lot of experience with relationships when she started writing songs about them.