Coding & Programming

How to Check if an Object is Empty in JavaScript

By Sajal Soni
Photo & Video Tuts+
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this quick article, I’ll show you how you can check if an object is empty in JavaScript. In your day-to-day JavaScript development, might need check if an object is empty or not. And if you’ve had to do this, you would probably know that there’s no single direct solution. However, there are different techniques that you can use to create a custom solution for your own use-case. Apart from that, if you’re using a JavaScript utility library in your project, there’s a chance that it already provides a built-in method to check if an object is empty.

code.tutsplus.com
