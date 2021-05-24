Lithia Motors Sees Composite Rating Improve To 96

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.81.