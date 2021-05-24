newsbreak-logo
Lithia Motors Sees Composite Rating Improve To 96

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuto sales are rebounding with the Covid pandemic apparently on the run. On Monday, top-ranked Lithia Motors (LAD) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 91 to and excellent, near best 96. The new score means the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms...

