Amarillo police are investigating a possible homicide after officials found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound while working a traffic accident Friday evening. According to a post on social media, at 11:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to Amarillo Boulevard and Polk Street on a major traffic accident. Abdul Mohamed "was in one of the vehicles and found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body," the post read. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.