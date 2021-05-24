newsbreak-logo
Cambridge Stream Festival Showcases Jazz And River Festival History On June 5

Cambridge, Massachusetts
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMaqV_0a9EDpqD00

Jazz artists Yoko Miwa (at top) and Rebecca Cline. (Cambridge Arts / Greg Cook)

Cambridge Stream Festival Showcases Jazz And River Festival History On June 5

Join Cambridge Arts for our 2021 Stream Festival on Saturday, June 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s the City’s annual River Festival reimagined for the second pandemic year as an online showcase of jazz and a retrospective of the festival’s history, produced in partnership with the Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge Jazz Foundation, JazzBoston and Cambridge Community Television. The jazz program will repeat on CCTV on Sunday, June 6, at 10 a.m.

The Cambridge Arts Stream Festival is proud to partner with Cambridge Community Television to present this work on our website (cambridgeartscouncil.org/riverfestival) as well as on CCTV's Channel 9 (cctvcambridge.org/channel09).

The program begins with highlights of the River Festival all the way back to 1988, assembled from CCTV’s archives, with a special feature on the 1997 festival. Revisit the festival’s performances, places and foods, while keeping an eye out for familiar faces.

The jazz showcase follows.The Multicultural Arts Center presents five solo piano concerts by Rebecca Cline, Kevin Harris, Yoko Miwa, Tim Ray, and Bob Toabe recently recorded at the Jazz Club in the Multicultural Arts Center’s Studio/Theater. Each piano concert will be followed by a short interview with the artist. This program is curated by Producer/Creative Director Shelley Neill and Director of Video Production Callie Chapman.

Along with the piano concerts, the Cambridge Jazz Foundation will present brief biographical videos about Terri Lyne Carrington, Billie Holiday, Shirley Horn, Nina Simone, Art Tatum and Chick Webb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLct3_0a9EDpqD00

Highlights from Cambridge Arts River Festivals past. (Cambridge Arts / Greg Cook)

