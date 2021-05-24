Hollywood Quick Hits: Oprah Winfrey, Dominique Walker & More!
OPRAH WINFREY OPENS UP ABOUT BEING MOLESTED AS A CHILD: During the first episode of AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, Oprah Winfrey opened up about being molested by her older cousin as a child. The media maven started crying, saying, “At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years old, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t know what rape was. I certainly wasn’t aware of the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me.” She continued, “It’s just something I accepted." She added that the experience taught her "that a girl child ain’t safe in a world full of men.” She added, “The telling of the story, the being able to say out loud, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.”www.1063thegroove.com