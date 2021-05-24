newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Industry News: Bulletproof, Dwayne Johnson, A Classic Horror Story and More!

By Pulse of Radio
1063thegroove.com
 4 days ago

BULLETPROOF IS CANCELED: After Noel Clarke was accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women, Sky opted to pull the plug on Bulletproof. The broadcaster was exploring other ways to make the popular show, but they decided it wasn’t possible. A spokesman said: “Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof.”

www.1063thegroove.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Clarke
Person
Jim Broadbent
Person
Olivia Williams
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Lydia Leonard
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Kelly Macdonald
Person
Jack Davenport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Story#Jack Warner#Netflix Inc#Sky#French#Trailer#Cameos#Matilda Lutz Star#Dc League#Cat#Donadio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEmpire

Black Adam Adds Young Rock Actor Uli Latukefu

Shooting is well underway now on DC film Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson in the title role and Jaume Collet-Serra directing. The film has added another actor to its sprawling ensemble, and its someone who has a little experience with Johnson – Uli Latukefu, who plays a younger version of the actor in sitcom Young Rock.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Jungle Cruise,’ Starring Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt, Going To Theaters & Disney+ In July

When Disney tested the waters of doing day-and-date theatrical and Premier Access (aka PVOD) releasing of “Mulan” last year, people were wondering if it actually was a profitable move for the studio. Though with streaming, it’s impossible to know actual numbers unless the studio releases them, one clear indicator about the success of this strategy is if Disney keeps doing it. Well, with “Raya and the Last Dragon” following suit earlier this year, combined with the news that “Cruella” and “Black Widow” will be doing the same this summer, it’s clear the Premier Access option is working well for Disney. And to add even more evidence to that hypothesis, Disney just announced that the highly anticipated adventure film, “Jungle Cruise,” is also getting the hybrid release.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Friends, Jungle Cruise + More!

'JUNGLE CRUISE' WILL PREMIERE ON JULY 30TH: Disney’s Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ Premiere on July 30th. Th film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is based off of the Disney theme park attraction. Johnson wrote on Instagram Thursday, “The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it. Audience first.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson’s Next Movie Is Headed To Disney Plus This July

In news that probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, Dwayne Johnson‘s next movie, Jungle Cruise, has been confirmed for a duel Disney Plus and theatrical release this July 30th. As with several other new releases to have hit the Mouse House’s streaming platform in recent months, it’ll...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson’s Latest Black Adam Tease Has Us Wanting To See His DC Costume More Than Ever

Dwayne Johnson’s waited a long time to play Black Adam, and his patience finally paid off. The Black Adam movie began principal photography last month and is still on track to hit theaters in summer 2022. While we have seen some concept art showing Johnson as Black Adam, we have yet to see a picture of the Hollywood icon wearing his costume. Well, Johnson’s latest Black Adam tease will just make a lot of people even more eager to see him suited up as the DC Comics antihero.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Issa Rae, Ghost Adventures, Rob Lowe and More!

ISSA RAE TO LEAD PROJECT GREENLIGHT: Issa Rae, HBO Max and Miramax are reviving Project Greenlight. This time around, the focus will be on women who want a chance to direct a feature. “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max. Rae’s unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles has also been ordered by HBO Max.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Freaky Italian 'A Classic Horror Story' Movie

Something scary from Italy… Netlfix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for another new horror offering this summer, to go along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. This Italian horror film also opens in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house: "it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…" Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. There's not much to this teaser – but there is enough to get horror fans' attention, and a nod to Evil Dead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Shares New Photo Of Huge Black Adam Set

The constant advances in visual effects technology have been both a blessing and a curse for the movie industry. It’s given filmmakers the opportunity to realize their imaginations on screen to their fullest extent, but it’s also led to a decline in tangible sets and practical action because it’s often easier and cheaper to do it via computer.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

dwayne johnson

Webby Awards: Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Anthony Fauci Among Honorees. The winners and special achievement honorees for the 2021 Webbys have been announced. Honorees include Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, Yara Shahidi and…. Dwayne Johnson Pays $27.8M for Paul Reiser’s Beverly Park Mansion. The...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Kevin Guthrie, Jodie Turner-Smith, Venice and More!

KEVIN GUTHRIE JAILED: Kevin Guthrie, a Scottish actor who appeared in Fantastic Beasts, Dunkirk and Sunshine on Leith, has been given a three-year jail sentence for sexual assault. He was found guilty after a four-day trial and will be placed on a sex offenders’ register. ANNE BOLEYN TRAILER DROPS: Jodie...