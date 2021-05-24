newsbreak-logo
City Parks Hardcourt Repairs Scheduled

Cambridge, Massachusetts
 4 days ago
The City of Cambridge Parks Department has scheduled the following maintenance and repairs to the hardcourt surfaces at Corporal Burns Park, Glacken Field, and Riverside Press Park. These repairs are weather permitting. If inclement weather arises, changes to this schedule will be made.

Corporal Burns Park

  • 5/13: power washing
  • Week of 5/24: crack filling, seal coating, color coating, line striping

Glacken Field

  • 5/17: power washing
  • Week of 6/1: crack filling, seal coating, color coating, line striping

Riverside Press Park

  • 5/19: power washing
  • Week of 6/8: crack filling, seal coating, color coating, line striping

For questions regarding this work residents can contact the DPW at 617-349-4800 or theworks@cambridgema.gov.

