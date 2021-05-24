Biomutant Has Hindi Subtitles
Upcoming action role-playing game Biomutant has Hindi subtitles. Multiple IGN India readers reached out to us with screenshots from the game showing off Hindi as one of the subtitle options. While we aren’t playing the game ourselves right now, we checked with a couple of people who are and can confirm that Biomutant indeed has Hindi subtitles. This makes it the second game in recent memory to have this feature after the made-in-India indie title, Raji: An Ancient Epic — which incidentally is getting Hindi voiceovers too.in.ign.com