newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Biomutant Has Hindi Subtitles

By Rishi Alwani
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming action role-playing game Biomutant has Hindi subtitles. Multiple IGN India readers reached out to us with screenshots from the game showing off Hindi as one of the subtitle options. While we aren’t playing the game ourselves right now, we checked with a couple of people who are and can confirm that Biomutant indeed has Hindi subtitles. This makes it the second game in recent memory to have this feature after the made-in-India indie title, Raji: An Ancient Epic — which incidentally is getting Hindi voiceovers too.

in.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Gaming#Indie Gaming#Ps4#60fps#Pc Gaming#The Indian Gaming#Redditor#Intel Core#Thq Nordic#Ign India#Hindi Subtitles#Hindi Subs#Hindi Voiceovers#Feature#Puns#Campy Humor#Screenshots#Action Role Playing Game#Max Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesIGN

Biomutant - Explanation Trailer

Join Stefan Ljungqvist, Art & Creative Director at Experiment 101, for a look at the world of Biomutant as well as a breakdown of character customization, the tribes you'll encounter, and more in the upcoming game. Biomutant launches on May 25, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Biomutant Gameplay Footage Released

THQ Nordic released three videos looking at the Biomutant gameplay across three platforms. PC, Xbox One/PS4 and Xbox One X/PS4 Pro. Here are some details about the videos from the developer. The game releases May 25th. Our PC footage runs 4k @ 60FPS (the PC version will not be capped...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Biomutant get an Explanation Trailer

Biomutant - an 'open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG' - is set to release next week. Ahead of launch, THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 have released an explanation trailer to describe the world of the game, player choice, RPG elements, and more. You can find it below. For more on Biomutant,...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Biomutant Shares Unedited Gameplay Trailers

Today THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 shared some brand new unedited trailers for Biomutant. These are unedited gameplay footage, and they’re console specific. Today we’re sharing PC and PS4 / Xbox One trailers, but later on they’ll also have trailers for next gen consoles. For those not already familiar with the game, think a post-apocalypse with furry creatures, and you’re on the right track.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Biomutant: Does It Feature Multiplayer ?

It’s time for Biomutant. Developed by Swedish Experiment 101, THQ Nordic’s Biomutant is releasing in the market on the 25th of May, 2021. Biomutant is an action role-playing game, set in an open world environment third-person shooter. In the game, players have a mammalian warrior in a world full of mutated animals. From gender, body shape, length, fangs, fur, The first thing players need to do is customise their own avatar.
Entertainmentmaketecheasier.com

How to Download Subtitles Automatically in VLC

VLC is the undisputed king of video playback on PC. There simply is no equal, which is helped by the fact that despite VLC almost never changing its interface, it’s constantly being updated in small and thoughtful ways. Integrated subtitle downloading is one example of this. It used to be...
Video GamesGamespot

Conan O'Brien's Review Of Biomutant: Way Too Long, Has No Point

Comedian and late night TV host Conan O'Brien has revived his silly, tongue-in-cheek video game show, Clueless Gamer, and it's all to review the long-in-development open-world action game Biomutant. In the video, O'Brien and JB Smoove play the game and crack jokes about it, as you might expect. In keeping...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Biomutant Transmog: is there a Transmog feature in Biomutant?

Learn whether you can change gear appearance in Biomutant. Whenever a new RPG like Biomutant approaches, you know that a portion of the playerbase is going to start asking questions about Transmog. Does Biomutant have Transmog? Does it need such a system? What even is Transmog? Learn the answers to all these questions below.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The RPG Files: Biomutant Review

Biomutant, simply put, is an enigma. There's so many things I want to complain about, little bits of jankiness scattered around that should make it easy for a critic to tear this game apart. The narrator talks way too much, so much the game gives you an option to tone it down. Re-used environments and identical dialogue between multiple characters show where some shortcuts might have been taken during development. Combat, while fluid most of the time, can suffer the occasional oddity. Despite all of this, I am fascinated by Biomutant and want everyone to try it whenever they can. It's a game that really needs to be experienced first-hand in order to be truly appreciated.
Video Gamesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Biomutant’ Has Customization, Coolness, but Little Character (XSX)

Since I first got my hands on Biomutant at PAX East 2019, where it was my Best in Show, I have been eagerly awaiting my opportunity to get my hands on the finished product. Now here, I can say that Biomutant delivers in a great many ways while still suffering from a stumble or two. Biomutant is an open world, 3rd person action RPG game developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Biomutant demo on PC, PS4, or Xbox?

The game’s release is just next week but gamers are hoping for a Biomutant demo in order to try the eagerly-anticipated open-world game out. The game’s been a long time in development, with there even being rumors of it getting canceled at one point, and many people still aren’t sure what it’s all about. A Biomutant playable demo on PC, PS4, or Xbox One would help a lot with that, but is there going to be one?
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Biomutant: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Biomutant is a role-playing game from Experiment 101 that puts you in the shoes of a Feline hero. Here’s how you can unlock all its trophies and achievements. Biomutant will be available on both the last-generation and the current-generation consoles. It was originally announced a few years ago but the game faced a delay. It is finally coming out later in May. As the launch draws closer, we have a list of all the trophies and achievements that will be available in the game. You can also find out their unlock requirements.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Biomutant New Game Plus: how does NG+ work in Biomutant?

Biomutant is a large open-world RPG with lots of choices to make and branching paths, both physical and dialogical. So it makes sense to have a New Game Plus mode you can activate after completing the main story, so you can make different choices and play a different way without having to create a new character.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Review : Biomutant : Apocalypse with Personality

You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. Personality. It’s a trait found in some games that is not clearly definable, yet you know it when you see it. While big-budget, triple-A experiences may showcase the most impressive graphics and incredible cinematics, they can feel lifeless. It often feels as though you’re playing a technical showcase masquerading as a video game. Enter Biomutant, a breath of fresh air in a climate of stagnancy.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Biomutant

Have you ever had a school or work project that you almost finished but at the last minute you thought of a great idea that you tried to fit in? Then those new ideas took you down multiple roads and created a ton of extra work. You then had to scale back because you wouldn’t finish in time and your original project idea was getting muddied and disjointed. This is what Biomutant feels like. Experiment 101 had a great idea of an open world action RPG filled with cool mutated creatures and tried to stuff every gameplay system from the last decade into it. Biomutant is a great example of the expression: Jack of all trades, master of none.