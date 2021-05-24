newsbreak-logo
More of the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer has reportedly been leaked

videogameschronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large collection of low-quality images allegedly originating from the upcoming Battlefield 6 reveal trailer have found their way online. In the latest in a series of leaks ahead of the game’s official reveal, tens of new screengrabs believed to be taken from the trailer have been published on sites including Imgur.

Video GamesInternational Business Times

Major 'Battlefield 6' Letdown Leaked Ahead Of Announcement

"Battlefield 6" is the next installment to the hit "Battlefield" franchise. "Battlefield 6" is scheduled to release sometime in the Holiday of 2021. EA and DICE are set to release "Battlefield 6" in a few days, but it appears that an industry insider has some bad news for fans before the grand launch.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Battlefield 6 leaked images may have confirmed the game's name

It feels like there’s a fresh Battlefield 6 leak every week, but this one is arguably the biggest yet. Several screenshots from the game’s upcoming announcement trailer have found their way onto the web, and they confirm several rumors about the shooter's sixth mainline entry. Among the information confirmed by these images is the game’s setting — and the fact that it won’t actually be called Battlefield 6.
Video Gamesglitched.online

New Battlefield Images Leak Showcasing a Robot-Like Dog

EA Games should just hurry up and announce Battlefield before the entire trailer leaks online. We have had multiple leaks over the past few weeks including the first set of screenshots that showed off some crazy weather and a rocket launch. Then we had the report that Battlefield won’t include a story campaign. Today, we have even more screenshots that include a robotic dog.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Battlefield 2021/Battlefield 6 leaked GIFs show the game in action

Yesterday, we shared some leaked screenshots from the upcoming reveal trailer of Battlefield 2021/Battlefield 6. And today, some GIFs have been leaked from that trailer that show the game in action. Now as with the leaked screenshots, these GIFs are of low quality. Moreover, and since they are GIFs, they...
Video Gameswmleader.com

A 20-year-old Xbox Easter egg has been revealed, and there may still be more

Kotaku has revealed an Easter egg that’s been hidden on the original Xbox for almost twenty years, after a developer who worked on the console sent in a tip. The Easter egg, which has apparently remained secret until now, can show you the Xbox Dashboard Team’s names after you follow a byzantine set of steps (as is par for the course when it comes to some video game secrets).
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The release date of the Resident Evil series has been revealed in the Spooky trailer

Official release date From a series of computer-generated images Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Now released. While Netflix is ​​waiting for its immediate release, a new trailer detailing the plot, the protagonists and Some creatures It allows us to get a better idea of ​​what awaits us. One thing is for sure: the original content Netflix To delight early fans.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Forgotten City has revealed a July release window and new quest trailer

Giant Skyrim mod turned standalone game The Forgotten City has shown off another questing trailer to walk you through its ancient history mystery. The game still looks quite nice, and the new walkthrough is narrated by voice actor Steven Kelly, who'll tell you all about sneaking into a shrine to Diana to nick her bow. That's just one of the capers you'll get up to when The Forgotten City launches this July, the developers have announced.
Video GamesIGN

Here Are All the Battlefield 6 Leaks So Far

As the old World War II adage goes, “loose lips sink ships,” and it looks like the upcoming Battlefield 6, due to be officially announced in June is leaking like an upside down dreadnought. A number of leaks have appeared throughout the internet, supposedly showing off numerous vague looks at what we can expect from the next large-scale FPS franchise entry.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Collector's Figurine Trailer has Leaked

A trailer for a collectible figurine from Far Cry 6 has surfaced online, featuring Anton Castillo and his son Diego. It will most probably be included in the collector's edition of the game. We learned about Far Cry 6 back last year, but aside from the atmospheric trailer we didn't...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Jean costume price has apparently been revealed

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm and the player base keeps growing by each day. The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in the game for the majority of the community. After a number of new characters getting introduced with each patch, fans started asking a very interesting question - when will skins and costumes get introduced to the game? A couple of leaks three weeks ago revealed that we're finally going to see costumes for two characters: Jean and Barbara.
Video GamesNintendo Life

The Plot Synopsis For Sonic's Second Movie Outing Has Been Revealed

The next big video game movie on the horizon is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Although it's not out until next year, we seem to be learning more and more about it each week. Just last week, the film's director Jeff Fowler revealed how production had already wrapped up in Canada, and now it seems the synopsis for the second movie has now been revealed via copyright from Paramount Pictures and Sega.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Get Story Overview Trailer

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has received a brand new trailer giving an overview of its story featuring the titular Lombax and the newly introduced Rivet. This is the first mainline entry after a long time since the Future Saga ended on the PS3 with Ratchet & Clank: Into The Nexus. This game introduces multiple dimensions that can be instantly traveled thanks to the power of the PS5. The SSD tech enables Insomniac Games to offer flawless transition without the need for load times.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Dr Mundo Rework has been Revealed

The mad doctor of Zaun has finally received his rework and there is no doubt, Dr Mundo is looking pretty good. The Dr Mundo rework has been revealed and it looks like there will be some people “going where they pleases”. While not changing everything about him, his new look is definitely a more modern one. He is no longer this hulking mass walking around. Instead, he is just super strong and looks a little bit like the Hulk.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is Officially Announced for PS4

Sega has confirmed Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is officially announced for PlayStation 4, and it launches June 1st worldwide. The game was “remade for a new generation,” complete with updated visuals “rebuilt from scratch” using the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Dragon Engine technology, with both RGG Studio and Sega AM2 leading development on the remake. There will be new background music for every stage, a new user interface, a new opening cinematic, and new lighting and shaders.
Video GamesIGN

Farlight 84 - Hunt: Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming third-person shooter for a look at gameplay and the reveal of its flagship mode called HUNT. The game will launch with the HUNT mode, which features fierce and fast-paced PvP action with up to 48 players, where each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points. Once teams have enough points, they'll have the opportunity to evacuate the map. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing. Farlight 84 arrives in early 2022 for iOS, Android, and PC. Closed Beta Testing will launch on June 15 and will be immediately available in six regions: including France, Russia, Australia, Brazil, India and Indonesia. Additional regions may follow shortly thereafter. Pre-registration is available today for the Closed Beta Testing. A second Closed Beta Test will arrive later in 2021.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Live Stream Set For May 28th

Adding to the deluge of events and reveals this week alone, Far Cry 6 gameplay will debut on May 28th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET. Ubisoft announced the reveal stream via the official Far Cry Twitter account with a short 30-second teaser trailer, featuring Giancarlo Esposito’s Anton giving a propaganda-laced speech to the “true Yarans.”