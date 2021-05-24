newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Animal-human conflicts are on the rise in Africa, but there’s a solution

By Daniel T Cross
sustainability-times.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrica is a vast continent with plenty of space, yet the continent’s burgeoning human populations have been encroaching on wildlife-rich areas. Iconic animals like elephants and lions have been suffering the consequences, facing an increased risk of extinction. Forest and savanna elephants have recently been classified as critically endangered and...

www.sustainability-times.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#Elephants#Human Populations#Human Settlements#African Science#Species Conservation#Iucn#Animal Human Conflicts#Human Wildlife Conflicts#Solution#Human Population Density#Scientists#Wildlife Movements#Poaching#Extinction#Crops#Lion Populations#Increased Risk#Landscapes#Tanzania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
Animalssciencecodex.com

High risk of conflict between humans and elephants and lions

Elephants and lions are iconic species that help raise substantial funds for conservation. However, they also pose significant threats to people, crops, and livestock, and are themselves threatened with extinction. Areas at severe risk are identified. In a new article published in the journal Nature Communications, scientists have identified the...
ScienceDiscover Mag

Archaeology in West Africa Could Rewrite the Textbooks on Human Evolution

(Credit: Tudoran Andrei/Shutterstock) Our species, Homo sapiens, rose in Africa some 300,000 years ago. The objects that early humans made and used, known as the Middle Stone Age material culture, are found throughout much of Africa and include a vast range of innovations. Among them are bow and arrow technology,...
Africascitechdaily.com

Africa’s Oldest Human Burial Site Uncovered – Child Buried 78,000 Years Ago

The discovery of the earliest human burial site yet found in Africa, by an international team including several CNRS researchers,[1] has just been announced in the journal Nature. At Panga ya Saidi, in Kenya, north of Mombasa, the body of a three-year-old, dubbed Mtoto (Swahili for ‘child’) by the researchers,...
Africaaustinnews.net

The UBA Africa Conversations 2021: Join Africa's Global Leaders

The UBA Africa Conversations 2021: Join Africa's Global Leaders - President Kagame of Rwanda, WTO's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, UBA's Tony O. Elumelu, WHO's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, IFC's Makhtar Sop Diop, to Celebrate Africa Day at the UBA Africa Conversations 2021. LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / The...
Healthsomatosphere.net

‘Silicon health’ for Africa: Understanding the rise and impact of drone logistics

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), better known as drones, are on the rise. During the ongoing corona crisis their potential to either monitor curfews or to provide contactless deliveries is increasingly featured in various media outlets and discussed in policy circles.[1] A focus on health-related issues harkens back to earlier attempts to render drones – a military technology – productive for civil use. Currently, one of the most widely featured companies in this field is the Silicon Valley-based start-up Zipline. In late 2016, Zipline started to deliver blood – and quickly added other essential medicines – for medical emergencies in Rwanda. They expanded to Ghana in 2019. Given that the start-up portrays itself as a robotics company comprising mainly of software and hardware engineers and is located in Silicon Valley, the epicentre of digital innovation, it seems reasonable to ask how Zipline came up with a focus on health. Moreover, what definition of health does Zipline promotes and relies upon? How does the company’s understanding of health relate to other global health priorities? How are ‘end-users’ like doctors and nurses imagined to engage with the new mode of instant airspace delivery of blood and other medical products? Finally, how do African health infrastructures fit into Silicon Valley’s technocratic solutionism (Morozov 2014, Daub 2020)?
Public HealthNature.com

Africa needs to prioritize One Health approaches that focus on the environment, animal health and human health

Urbanization, armed conflict, and deforestation in African countries have increased the risk of zoonotic infections, which requires a One Health approach focused on the environment, animal health and human health. The past two decades have witnessed a global increase in the frequency of emerging and re-emerging infectious-disease epidemics. African countries...
AnimalsTravelDailyNews.com

Africa Travel Week shines a spotlight on animal welfare and tourism

CAPE TOWN – Africa Travel Week has thrown its full support behind the recent announcement by South Africa Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy putting an end to captive lion breeding. This follows the findings of a High-Level Panel (HLP) which submitted recommendations on policies, regulatory measures, practices and policy positions...
WildlifeOne Green Planet

How People Are Peacefully Mitigating Human-Wildlife Conflict

According to a study released in April, a mere 3% of ecosystems around the globe remain intact. To determine the integrity of the world’s wildernesses, the study’s authors looked at both the current state of habitats (flora) and the remaining populations of wild animals (fauna) that traditionally live in the examined areas. Populations of many wild animals are in freefall. The world is amid a biodiversity crisis, with species going extinct at a rapid rate. So it’s no surprise that the study’s authors calculated such a pitiful level of intact ecosystems when taking the abundance, or lack thereof, of wild lives into account.
Animalstravelawaits.com

The 6 Greatest Animal Migrations In Africa, And How To Experience Them

Encyclopedia Britannica will tell you that animal migration is “the regular, usually seasonal, movement of all or part of an animal population to and from a given area.” Wikipedia concurs, saying “animal migration is the relatively long-distance movement of individual animals, usually on a seasonal basis.” How dull they make it sound!
Public HealthCouncil on Foreign Relations

What’s Happening to Democracy in Africa?

A democratic decline, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is underway in sub-Saharan Africa. More Africans live under fully or partially authoritarian states today than at most points in the last two decades. Even before the pandemic, an increasing number of African heads of state had moved to undermine term limits...
Food & DrinksWorld Bank Blogs

Improving transport and connectivity in Africa: Can drones be part of the solution?

Transport and logistics links in Africa remain costly and unreliable, especially for reaching remote communities. In rural areas, only about a third of Africans live within 2 kilometers of an all-weather road, and the current infrastructure investment gaps in road transport infrastructure in the region amount to billions of dollars annually. The national road density in the region remains less than a quarter of the global average. The intensifying effects of climate change and, in parts of the region, conflict and violence, further hinder the ability of governments and businesses to efficiently and reliably ensure the delivery of goods and services. These gaps also present enormous challenges to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, from health to agricultural productivity to food security.
Animalstravelawaits.com

The 10 Most Dangerous Animals In Africa

Africa is home to some wonderful wildlife, but it is also home to many dangerous — and sometimes deadly — animals. Indeed, some of the most dangerous animals on the planet are found in Africa. Here’s my list of the 10 most dangerous animals on the African continent, based on...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Wild: A Safari Experience bringing Africa’s animals to Atlanta BeltLine

Africa’s most exotic animals are coming to the Atlanta BeltLine. Illuminarium Experiences, an Atlanta-based experiential entertainment company, will bring its first Illuminarium to the city July 1 with Wild: A Safari Experience, a first-of-its-kind entertainment experience featuring Africa’s wildlife in their natural habitats. A closing date for the experience has not been set yet.
AfricaMedicalXpress

Raised buildings may help reduce malaria transmission in Africa

There is growing evidence that house design can decrease the force of malaria infection. The world's most deadly assassin is Africa's malaria mosquito: Anopheles gambiae. In 2019, the World Health Organisation estimated that malaria killed 386,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa, mainly children. Whilst we think of the home as a...
AfricaSciDev.Net

Awakening Africa’s underground forests

Sub-Saharan Africa’s vibrant rainforests support communities, lives, and livelihoods. The drylands — which include grasslands, savannahs and scrublands — are just as important. But, many of these landscapes have become degraded, and are under threat. Our reporter Michael Kaloki investigates what’s being done to rehabilitate and replenish Africa’s forests and...
AfricaSmithonian

Madagascar May Be Stronghold for Ancient Fish With 420-Million-Year History

In the 1980s, when demand in Asia for shark fins increased, fishermen in southwestern Madagascar began to cast mesh gillnets in deeper waters. However, instead of just sharks, the retrieved walls of netting brought up various Indian Ocean coelacanths. Unintentionally, the fisherman had discovered a previously unknown population of a fish that can be traced back 420 million years. Now, in a March study published in the South African Journal of Science, researchers write that Madagascar may be an epicenter for the critically endangered fish and a source for other populations, reports Tony Carnie for Mongabay.
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Fixing local government in South Africa needs political solutions, not technical ones

South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) has long been good at diagnosing its problems, but not much good at fixing them. Its own documents have been accurately describing its problems for two decades – factionalism and corruption, which are often mentioned by its detractors, have been discussed in its reports and strategy documents since the 1990s. But knowing what the problems are does not seem to help it to solve them.