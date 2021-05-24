Prime Brokerage Platform TroyTrade Launches DEX TroySwap
The DeFi Industry is making huge waves. It is the heart of the cryptocurrency movements and modern financial system. One of the truly fascinating dimensions of decentralized finance is the advent of DEXes platforms that has garnered projects and users with financial freedom without the interference of any central authority. Decentralized peer to peer financial transactions are one of the safest and secure modes of transferring cryptocurrencies with utmost privacy. DEXes are disruptive models which jive well with the aspects of decentralization because the users can control their assets without any interference in a completely transparent manner.cryptopotato.com