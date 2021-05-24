Amazing vacation destinations for 2022

Located on picturesque Klong Dao Beach,Twin Lotus features luxury and optimal beachfront location in tranquil Koh Lanta. We loved the modern and comfortable villas complete with sea facing terraces, decadent plush beds, and only steps from the long sandy beach. The villas had more than enough room for our family of four where the couch can be transformed into an extra bed. The rooms also had excellent air conditioning and a large TV which kept the kids entertained. The large main infinity pool was perfect for swimming laps and exercising or for relaxing after a day of island hopping. There were a variety of beach bars and local eateries all within walking distance which is ideal for the foodie traveler. Make sure to set yourself up on the beach and watch the sunset with some of the best views on the island. Staff were attentive and ensured we had everything we needed throughout our stay and the quiet and serene ambiance made for a restful and enjoyable getaway. Twin Lotus also offer a variety of activities including Thai Cooking Classes where you can learn the secrests of authentic Thai cooking, as well as offering Bicycles and Kayaking. A perfect choice for families who are craving a slice of luxury on one of Koh Lanta’s most popular family beaches located just a short 15 minute drive from the ferry pier.