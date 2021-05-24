Google Unit DeepMind Tried and Failed To Win AI Autonomy From Parent

Back in twenty fourteen. Google bought a company. Called deep mind specializes in making advanced a it systems to mimic the way human brains work. It's an approach known. As deep learning now for years senior managers there had tried to negotiate more independence from the parent company. And now we report that last month. Google ended those talks. Permian basin broke the story for us. And she's here to talk about it. Parmi thanks for coming on the show. My pleasure so parmi. Let's talk about these negotiations over deep mind. You've been speaking with people close to this situation. What did you learn about what the people at deep mind wanted. so what. I learned from speaking to people who were familiar with what happened. Was that deep mind. Had been proposing for some time to google that they could have some measure of independence from the company and this went back actually quite a many years back to around the time of the acquisition so google bought deep mind in twenty fourteen for about five hundred million dollars and actually the year after that. Google restructured into alphabet. It became more of an umbrella company with so called bets that it was managing and that came up as kind of opportunity for deep mind to get a new measure of independence and it was from around that time onwards that deep minds founders started telling staff at the company that there was this possibility to become more independent from one of the reasons for doing that was relevant to deep mines long-term goal which is to create something called artificial general intelligence. Now you probably heard of artificial intelligence. Artificial general intelligence is like this next level of ai. Which is much much more humanlike. Ai right now is very good at doing things. Like nizing voices or a face or typing text for you but it can't do all the different things that the human brain can do. And that's what artificial general intelligence. The theory that it will be able to do that become almost sentient is almost as kind of science science fiction style. Way of looking at a i but the people at deep mind are seriously working on trying to build this. No one's done it yet. But they are they take it very seriously and they they call it solving intelligence and the view in the company of the founders was that hey if we actually built this should be controlled by a single corporate entity.