Noble Transfer Provides Private Taxi Service from the Airport to City Locales

The director promised Thursday that the local airport will aggressively pursue new flights, including services to Florida, as the airline recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport Board of Directors, Executive Director Carl Beardsley Jr. answered a question about service expansion from Cameron Snipes in Binghamton, NY. Snipes specifically asked about the attraction of Breeze Airlines, a new low-cost carrier that completed its first flight between Tampa, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday.