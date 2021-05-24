Scholastic Roundup: It’s time to do this for the Kids

Rich Kosik admits he grew up when New York City – and Brooklyn in particular – was the Mecca of Basketball. “Sadly, over the past two decades that title has gradually dwindled,” said Kosik, who is the Student-Athlete Advocate for the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL). “There are many contributing factors, but it’s been visibly evident by anyone with the knowledge of ‘how it was’, when they viewed any number of PSAL games over these recent years.”