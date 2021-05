Congratulations to Kelsee Kohn for being the May Cherokee Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month! Kelsee is the 8th grade daughter of Jason and Sara Kohn of Cherokee. She is active in track and dance. Kelsee loves being a student at CMS because of her teachers. She is kind to others and always does the right thing - and she encourages others to do the same. She leads by example, works hard in her schoolwork, and is always willing to help her peers.