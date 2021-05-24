Building a better multi-cloud environment
The move to multi-cloud environments accelerated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as organisations around the world mobilised new, hybrid work environments. Companies are using multiple cloud service providers to support their remote workforces while retaining an increasingly smaller portion of their on-premise estate. The absolute majority (90 percent) of enterprises are now operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and 25 percent of all IT workloads are now in the cloud.www.cio.com