Bonnie Rupp Bratcher

Died May 11, 2021 of heart complications. Born Feb. 13, 1943 in Cherokee, IA to Lawrence G. Rupp and Hazel (Flanigan) Rupp. Graduated from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, IA. Worked for the Kansas City Missouri Parks and Recreation Department for 34 years supervising at different times Golden Age programs, Special Needs activities, theatre and special events before retiring as Director of Aquatics and Athletics in 2001. She and her husband moved to Lake Pomme de Terre and she became active at St Bernadette’s Catholic Church, Hickory County Quilters and spending the winters at Pardre Island TX. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Keith Bratcher, daughter Heather Bratcher and granddaughter Harlee Borden, and 9 of her 10 sisters and brothers.