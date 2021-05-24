HUSCH BLACKWELL LLP: Chambers USA 2021 Ranks Husch Blackwell in 18 Departments; 43 Attorneys Recognized
Husch Blackwell LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. Chambers USA recognized 43 Husch Blackwell attorneys in the 2021 guide released , with four lawyers earning rankings for the first time. Chambers also ranked Husch Blackwell in 18 departments, with the firm’s Government Contracts practice earning a first-time ranking and its Healthcare practice earning an additional USA: Nationwide designation in the 2021 edition.setexasrecord.com