newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HUSCH BLACKWELL LLP: Chambers USA 2021 Ranks Husch Blackwell in 18 Departments; 43 Attorneys Recognized

By Press release submission
setexasrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusch Blackwell LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. Chambers USA recognized 43 Husch Blackwell attorneys in the 2021 guide released , with four lawyers earning rankings for the first time. Chambers also ranked Husch Blackwell in 18 departments, with the firm’s Government Contracts practice earning a first-time ranking and its Healthcare practice earning an additional USA: Nationwide designation in the 2021 edition.

setexasrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Llp#Medicare Fraud#Real Estate Agent#Defense Lawyers#Sports Agent#Husch Blackwell Llp#Departments#Husch Blackwell Llp#Healthcare#Banking Finance#Cannabis Law#General Commercial#The Chambers Usa 2021#Nebraska#M A#Cercla#Gao#Usa Nationwide#Flsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

Chambers USA 2021 Recognizes RCCB Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Practice and Two Distinguished RCCB Lawyers Among Leaders

RCCB ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for the first time. Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is pleased to announce, for the first time, RCCB has been ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for our work in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds. RCCB is considerably smaller and younger than the other firms ranked, making this recognition particularly meaningful. The Chambers USA guide, in existence since 1989, is considered to be the leading directory in the legal profession. Additionally, the guide recognizes highly-regarded Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr., for the first time, for Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, and esteemed Partner David Gitlin returns to the guide for the 14th year as a top-ranked attorney in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Mark Lanier Recognized Among Nation's Top Trial Lawyers By Chambers USA

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm, is one of only 20 attorneys named to the top tier of trial lawyers in the nation by the 2021 edition of the elite Chambers USA legal directory. One of the profession's most respected and comprehensive guides, the publication's team of more than 200 researchers conduct in-depth assessments and thousands of interviews each year, emphasizing client feedback in making its selections.
Pennsylvania Statemcneeslaw.com

Ten Pennsylvania McNees Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – (Wednesday, May 26, 2021) McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC is pleased to announce that ten of its attorneys were selected to the 2021 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Dallas Trial Lawyer Alex Brauer Earns Repeat Chambers USA Honors

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC co-founder Alex Brauer continues to garner recognition for his work in commercial litigation with repeat placement in the Chambers USA guide. Honored in the category of "Litigation: General Commercial - Texas: Dallas, Fort Wort & Surrounds," this is his third consecutive year to be named among the top attorneys in North Texas.
BusinessPosted by
Cook County Record

SHOOK HARDY BACON LLP: Chambers Ranks Shook Among Leading Privacy & Data Security Firms

Shook Hardy Bacon LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. New faces and renowned services top the lists of Chambers USA in 2021, as two groups soar high in the annual guide’s rankings. Chambers and Partners selected Shook’s privacy and data security, and e-discovery capabilities both for national rankings for the first time which reinforces Shook as one of the leading privacy and data security firms in the country.
Businesssetexasrecord.com

BRADLEY ARANT BOULT CUMMINGS: Chambers USA 2021 Ranks 108 Bradley Attorneys and 34 Practice Areas

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings issued the following announcement on May 20. Bradley is pleased to announce that Chambers and Partners has highly ranked 108 of the firm’s attorneys and 34 Bradley practice areas in the 2021 edition of the prestigious and independent Chambers USA legal industry referral guide. The firm also was ranked nationally in six practice areas and eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally in their various practice areas.
MLBPosted by
TheStreet

Rusty Hardin Recognized Again By Chambers USA As A Top Texas Trial Lawyer

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyer Rusty Hardin continues to solidify his position among the country's leading attorneys for commercial litigation and white-collar and government investigations with repeat selection to the 2021 Chambers USA guide. Widely considered to be the most respected global legal directory, this will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Cook County Record

HUSCH BLACKWELL LLP: Moderator, "Ford v. Montana and the Evolving Rules of Personal Jurisdiction," Federal Bar Association

Husch Blackwell LLP recently issued the following announcement. Jen Dlugosz will moderate "Ford v. Montana and the Evolving Rules of Personal Jurisdiction," a virtual CLE for the Federal Bar Association's Chicago Chapter, on May 26, 2021. The attorney panel will consider the impact the case has on personal jurisdiction in product liability and consumer cases involving out-of-state defendants.
Medical & Biotechtheubj.com

Workman Nydegger Gets Nationally Recognized by Chambers USA

Workman Nydegger has been seen in the 2021 Chambers USA Guide in the field of Intellectual Property. Chambers communicated that Workman Nydegger “continues being a basic firm watching out” and applauded its specialist understanding of IP matters remarking that the team has “particularly significant experience in technology, life sciences and engineering.”
Franklin, TNfranklinis.com

Chambers USA Honors 22 Stites & Harbison Attorneys for 2021

Chambers USA Honors 22 Stites & Harbison Attorneys for 2021. Chambers USA selected 22 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys in Tennessee and Kentucky for inclusion in their 2021 guide. The Chambers USA guide ranks the top law firms and leading attorneys in the United States. The list is developed based on client and peer interviews discussing the skills of individual attorneys. “The team is extremely responsive and very effective in helping us mitigate risk,” stated one client. It is the weight of these interviews that gives the guide its highly valued reliability.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2021 Guide

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 180 attorneys recognized in The Chambers USA 2021 Guide, marking a 20% increase over last year. The firm is recognized in more than 40 of the guide’s practice areas across 19 regions. Chambers and Partners,...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chambers USA 2021 Ranks St. Louis Attorney Keith Grady in Intellectual Property

Chambers USA has ranked 17 individual Tucker Ellis lawyers and seven practices in its Chambers USA 2021 guide, increasing the firm’s rankings since 2020 by five newly ranked attorneys and one newly ranked practice area. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Practices are ranked on the quality of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness, capability, strength, and depth of the practice as a whole.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Katten Boosts Rankings In Chambers USA 2021

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that 67 attorneys were named to the 2021 edition of the Chambers USA guide. The firm also received recognition as a leader in 31 practice areas. Katten's highest rankings were in the categories of Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Healthcare, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright &...
Lansing, MIlegalnews.com

Loomis Law attorneys recognized by DBusiness Magazine

Nine attorneys from the Lansing law firm of Loomis, Ewert, Parsley, Davis & Gotting P.C. have been recognized as Top Michigan Business Lawyers in the 2021 DBusiness Magazine. • James F. Anderton, V—Tax: Business, Close/Private Held; Corp Finance. • Sara L. Cunningham—Construction Law; Mineral & Natural Resources; Real Estate Law:...
Businessmcafeetaft.com

McAfee & Taft honored as top-ranked firm by Chambers USA 2021, 33 attorneys singled out for individual honors

McAfee & Taft received top marks in the 2021 edition of the Chambers USA Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and was the only Oklahoma law firm to receive the top Band 1 ranking in all nine major categories of legal practice — Corporate/Commercial, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Healthcare, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, and Tax.
LawHouston Chronicle

Sacramento Magazine Recognizes 11 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys as 2021 'Top Lawyers'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Sacramento Magazine has recognized 11 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP on its prestigious “Top Lawyers” list for 2021. The number of attorneys from Greenberg Traurig’s Sacramento office included in this year’s list is the highest to date. Open to all licensed...
Economyfoleyhoag.com

32 Foley Hoag Lawyers Recognized in Chambers USA 2021

Chambers and Partners has recognized 32 Foley Hoag LLP lawyers in its 2021 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business. The firm itself was ranked in 14 practice categories. Lawyers included are: Jesse Alderman, Thomas Barker, Mark Barnett, Joseph Basile, Kathleen Brill, James Bucking, Brian Carey, Mark Clodfelter,...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

HunterMaclean Listed in Prestigious Chambers USA 2021 Guide

HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was recently ranked in the exclusive Chambers USA 2021. Chambers USA is compiled through a research-based review that evaluates the multiple practice areas of hundreds of law firms through investigative research and interviews with attorneys and their clients.