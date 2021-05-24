newsbreak-logo
Business

BRADLEY ARANT BOULT CUMMINGS: Chambers USA 2021 Ranks 108 Bradley Attorneys and 34 Practice Areas

By Press release submission
setexasrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Arant Boult Cummings issued the following announcement on May 20. Bradley is pleased to announce that Chambers and Partners has highly ranked 108 of the firm’s attorneys and 34 Bradley practice areas in the 2021 edition of the prestigious and independent Chambers USA legal industry referral guide. The firm also was ranked nationally in six practice areas and eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally in their various practice areas.

