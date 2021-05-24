HOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP: Financial Services Regulatory Crystal Ball, Part 4

“The most reliable way to predict the future is to create it.” —Abraham Lincoln. We have always hated Wall Street’s year-end ritual of pulling together predictions for what is likely to transpire in the coming 12 months. It seems similar to New Year’s resolutions—a useful process for organizing thoughts, but seldom with any lasting impact or truth. This notion was well summed up in one of the best memes we saw recently: “WORST PURCHASE EVER—a 2020 planner.”