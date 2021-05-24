Instagram Working On Sending 2FA Codes Via WhatsApp In The Future

There is a way you can download and save other people’s Instagram stories. Both videos and photos. We will show you how it works. Save other Instagram stories to your phone. Unlike the classic photo and video posts on the feed, Instagram stories are only visible for 24 hours, after which they automatically disappear. Natively, Instagram allows you to share visited stories with friends, but you can not save them and review them later or offline. This is where special download apps and browser extensions come into play, allowing you to download photos and videos from other users’ stories and save them to your mobile phone / computer. Source: Here’s how you can secretly view Instagram stories without a user noticing.