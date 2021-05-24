Instagram Working On Sending 2FA Codes Via WhatsApp In The Future

Instagram is facing a new lawsuit, one that a couple of photographers says centers on the widely-used photo and video-sharing app’s “scheme to generate substantial revenue for its parent, Facebook, Inc., by encouraging, inducing, and facilitating third parties to commit widespread copyright infringement.” In furtherance of its alleged money-making plot, Alexis Huntley and Matthew Scott Brauer (the “plaintiffs”) claim that Instagram “encourage[ed] third party online publishers [and] others to use the embed tool [on its app] to display copyrighted works without [the necessary] license or permission from the copyright owners,” and in the process, “misled the public” into believing that “anyone was free to get on Instagram and embed copyrighted works from any Instagram account, like eating for free at a buffet table of photos.”