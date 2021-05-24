Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

I've been keeping my eye-balls peeled on this story. Remember a fellow by the name of Alex Rodriguez? If you are a die-hard Minnesota sports fan, just the mere mention of A-Rod will no doubt cause your body to flench and quite possibly go into convulsions - If you are wondering why - let's do some quick math. Mr. Rod played baseball for the dreaded New York Yankees from 2004 to 2016. Minnesota Twins have had, Ummm, just a tad bit bad luck with the Bronx Bombers - The Twins have lost 16 straight postseason games - these 13 to the Yankees. See what I mean?