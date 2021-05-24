Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees
MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez, Recording Artist Ciara, and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil among honorees in virtual ceremony. Boys & Girls Clubs of America will induct seven new Club alumni into their Alumni Hall of Fame tonight during the youth advocacy organization’s virtual 115th Annual Conference. The ceremony will honor seven Boys & Girls Club Alumni, who have made major contributions in their fields, including sports, government, and music.communitynewspapers.com