I May Be The Only Mainer Who Hasn’t Been on Funtown’s Astrosphere

I have been to Funtown/Splashtown at least two dozen times, and yet — I have never been on the Astrosphere. I've always been afraid of the Astrosphere. First, I have a hard time saying it. Second — I really didn't know what was in that dome? That fear alone was enough for me to skip it. But mention that you've never been on the Astrosphere, and watch people gasp with horror. How could you go to Funtown/Splashtown USA and NOT ride the Astrosphere?