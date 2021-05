The coronavirus has officially reached Singapore’s largest prison after it was detected in an employee and at least one inmate. The Changi Prison Complex was one of two new outbreak locations announced last night, the other being the Wok Hey food kiosk at the WhiteSands shopping mall in Pasir Ris. They were disclosed in a COVID-19 update that included 49 new cases – most locally transmitted – several of which came from new outbreaks.