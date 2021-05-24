newsbreak-logo
The Going Out Podcast- Series 3 - Episode 1 - Yousef

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back. It’s series 3 and times have already changed since our last episode with the further lift in restrictions, allowing mixing indoors, indoor hospitality, and live entertainment… If you’ve been hiding under a rock (no judgement from us btw) then you might not have heard about the recent government pilot events in Liverpool, and two of these dates were organised by DJ, promoter, producer and record label owner, Yousef. This is why our first episode for series 3 of The Going Out Podcast, had to be with him.

