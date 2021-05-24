The Going Out Podcast- Series 3 - Episode 1 - Yousef

BONUS EPISODE! David Yontef, host of the super successful Behind the Velvet Rope podcast calls in to talk all about podcasting, reality TV, coming out, dating and more. How did he become the host of a successful podcast? What did he do before? How and why did his show become so successful? Tune in for all the details which include how he went from being a lawyer to a podcaster, his reality tv friendships, his interview style and why it works, what it was like for him when he worked for Martha Stewart, how he came out to his family and how they responded, his fake high school girlfriend and how that ended, the first time he hooked up with a guy who worked at The Gap, what exactly went down, who he’s dated since, what he’s looking for in a guy, his time on Millionaire Matchmaker and a whole lot more.