TROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP: Troutman Pepper’s Zach Torres-Fowler Named Regional Director for Society of Construction Law North America

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on May 21. Zach Torres-Fowler, an attorney in Troutman Pepper’s Construction Practice Group, has been named Regional Director for the Society of Construction Law North America’s Delaware Valley region. In this role, he will work to promote the mission of the Society throughout the greater Philadelphia region.pennrecord.com